Gas price for population will remain the same in Romania until next spring

The gas price paid by the population will not increase this winter, Romanian MP Iulian Iancu said yesterday.

Romania’s authority for energy regulation (ANRE) will analyze a possible change in tariffs in March, he added, reports Agerpres.

Iancu is the president of the parliamentary committee that investigates the ANRE activity.

Former ANRE vice president Emil Calota said at the end of September that the gas price for household consumers would increase by 6% in the fourth quarter of this year because of the conditions in the market. The former ANRE president Niculae Havrilet later said that the gas price for population would increase from November 1.

Dumitru Chirita took over as ANRE president on October 23.

