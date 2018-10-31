13 °C
Garanti Romania group sees 7% higher profit in first nine months

by Romania Insider
Garanti Romania financial group, which includes Garanti Bank, Garanti Leasing and Garanti Credite de Consum (consumer loans), recorded a consolidated net profit of RON 133 million (EUR 28.6 million) in the first nine months of this year.

The group also increased its total assets by 11%, to RON 12 billion (EUR 2.58 billion), at the end of September.

Its consolidated revenues reached RON 426 million (EUR 91.6 million) in the first nine months.

Garanti Bank, the group’s biggest entity, recorded a net profit of RON 108 million (EUR 23.2 million), up 9.5% compared to the same period of 2017.

