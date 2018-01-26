Garanti Bank lends EUR 3 mln to Romanian train producer

Garanti Bank, one of the most dynamic banks on the local market, granted a RON 14 million (EUR 3 million) loan to Softronic, the only manufacturer of Electric Multiple Unit trains and electric locomotives in Southeastern Europe, for the production of Hyperion 3, a new model of electric train.

The new train will be launched in the second half of 2018.

Hyperion is the first electrical multiple unit train in Romania and is recommended for Regio, Interregio or Intercity transport. Hyperion 3 will be the third Hyperion model, the first having been launched in 2014, when Garanti Bank Bank granted a RON 20 million (EUR 4.3 million) loan to Softronic for its manufacturing.

Hyperion has four asynchronous 430 kW motors. When braked, Hyperion recovers energy and delivers half the consumption of a classic train with locomotives and wagons. The train can reach a maximum speed of 160 km/h.

The new Hyperion 3 train will bring several new updates that will significantly improve travelers’ experience.

