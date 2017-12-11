How big is the gap between the rich and the poor in Romania?

People in wealthy households in Romania recorded earnings that were 7.2 times higher than those of poor households last year, according to the National Statistics Institute.

The highest gap was seen in 2015, when the index reached 8.3.

A greater inequality in income was recorded among people under the age of 65 compared to those over the age of 65 who are dependent on income from social transfers.

The relative median gap, which shows how much a person’s income should rise to exceed the poverty line, was 36.2% in 2016. This means that poor people in Romania had on average an income that represented 63.8% of the poverty threshold set for that year.

The relative median gap increased from 33.6% to 38.2% between 2013 and 2015 and slightly dropped to 36.2% last year.

[email protected]