Game of Thrones actor comes to Bucharest for May event

Gethin Anthony, the English actor best known for his role as Renly Baratheon in the HBO series Game of Thrones, is one of the guests of this year’s edition of East European Comic Con. The event takes place in Bucharest between May 18 and May 20.

Gethin Anthony was born in October 1983. He is a television and film actor and, besides the role in Game of Thrones, he is also known for playing Charles Manson in NBC’s Aquarius.

The 2018 East European Comic Con will also bring other actors to Bucharest, such as Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), Andrew Scott (Sherlock Holmes), and Jim Beaver (Supernatural, Deadwood). The event takes place at Romexpo, in Northern Bucharest, and tickets can be purchased online here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: IMDB)