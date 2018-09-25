15 °C
Bucharest
Sep 25, 13:38

Game developers in Romania reached USD 156 mln turnover in 2017

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The turnover of the game developing industry in Romania increased by 11.7% in 2017, reaching USD 156 million, according to data presented on Monday by the Romanian Game Developers Association (RGDA).

There are currently over 80 game development studios in Romania, over 50 of which are based in Bucharest. Other industry hubs are Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Brasov, Craiova and Iasi.

The number of employees in the local game development industry is over 6,000.

Romanian studios were involved last year in developing international titles such as FIFA, Assassin’s Creed and Asphalt Racing.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now