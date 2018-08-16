Biggest turkey meat producer in Romania sold for EUR 20 mln

The assets of Galli Gallo, the biggest turkey meat producer in Romania, were sold for EUR 20 million to local company Bravcod, one of the producer’s main business partners.

The assets include the brand Penes Curcanul, the best-known turkey meat brand on the market. The transaction was completed by judicial manager CITR earlier this summer.

Galli Gallo, a business founded by current Codlea mayor Catalin Muntean, went into insolvency in 2013. The business was restructured with the help of CEC Bank, its main creditor, and Bravcod, one of its main business partners.

