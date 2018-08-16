29.5 °C
Bucharest
Aug 16, 23:15

Biggest turkey meat producer in Romania sold for EUR 20 mln

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The assets of Galli Gallo, the biggest turkey meat producer in Romania, were sold for EUR 20 million to local company Bravcod, one of the producer’s main business partners.

The assets include the brand Penes Curcanul, the best-known turkey meat brand on the market. The transaction was completed by judicial manager CITR earlier this summer.

Galli Gallo, a business founded by current Codlea mayor Catalin Muntean, went into insolvency in 2013. The business was restructured with the help of CEC Bank, its main creditor, and Bravcod, one of its main business partners.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now