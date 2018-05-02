24.5 °C
Austrian real estate owner names Romanian to lead local operations

by Romania Insider
Fulga Dinu is the new Country Manager Operations of Austrian investment fund Immofinanz Romania, the company has announced.

She will coordinate Immofinanz’ office and retail activities in Romania.

Dinu is the former Chief Financial Officer of Romanian developer Iulius Group. She was also the country manager of Eurohypo bank.

Immofinanz posted EUR 49.8 million in revenues in Romania last year, some 21% of the group’s total revenues. It owns 67 properties in Romania, valued at some EUR 822.8 million.

[email protected]

