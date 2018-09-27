French-German investment creates 100 new jobs at factory near Cluj-Napoca

A new factory producing components for vacuum pumps was inaugurated on Wednesday, September 26, in Apahida commune, near Cluj-Napoca, in the presence of the German and French ambassadors to Romania.

The factory, which was developed with a French-German investment of EUR 13 million, creates 100 new jobs in the area, local Agerpres reported.

The plant belongs to German group Pfeiffer Vacuum and will produce components for vacuum pumps which are assembled at the group’s factories in Germany and France.

Preiffer Vacuum has been operating in Romania since 2003 and the new factory near Cluj-Napoca is the group’s eighth factory. The others are located in Germany, France, U.S., China and Vietnam. The group had a turnover of EUR 500 million in 2017.

[email protected]

(photo source: Facebook/Pfeiffer Vacuum)