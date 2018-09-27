17.5 °C
Bucharest
Sep 27, 15:49

French-German investment creates 100 new jobs at factory near Cluj-Napoca

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

A new factory producing components for vacuum pumps was inaugurated on Wednesday, September 26, in Apahida commune, near Cluj-Napoca, in the presence of the German and French ambassadors to Romania.

The factory, which was developed with a French-German investment of EUR 13 million, creates 100 new jobs in the area, local Agerpres reported.

The plant belongs to German group Pfeiffer Vacuum and will produce components for vacuum pumps which are assembled at the group’s factories in Germany and France.

Preiffer Vacuum has been operating in Romania since 2003 and the new factory near Cluj-Napoca is the group’s eighth factory. The others are located in Germany, France, U.S., China and Vietnam. The group had a turnover of EUR 500 million in 2017.

[email protected]

(photo source: Facebook/Pfeiffer Vacuum)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now