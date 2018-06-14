Romanian Govt. grants free official residence to several institution heads

The presidents of Romania’s Constitutional Court, High Court of Cassation and Justice, Court of Auditors, Superior Magistracy Council and Romanian Academy will get official residences that will be provided for free by the agency that manages the state’s patrimony RAPPS.

The Government made this decision in its Wednesday meeting arguing that the heads of these institutions must benefit from the same facilities as other state officials of similar rank, local Mediafax reported. The Government also decided that RAPPS will also cover the utilities bills, taxes and repait costs for these residences.

Before this emergency ordinance was adopted, RAPPS only provided free official residences to the president, Senate and Chamber of Deputies presidents, prime minister and former heads of state.

[email protected]

(photo source: Gov.ro)