Free guided tours at well-known palace near Bucharest

Tourists or locals planning to see the well-known Mogosoaia Palace near Bucharest will be able to visit it for free starting this weekend, when a series of guided tours and conferences dedicated to the Great Union Centennial will be held in the historic premises of the palaces built in the Brancovenesc style in Mogosoaia.

The guided tours and conferences will be organized every Saturday and Sunday between June 16 and July 29, local News.ro reported. The first such tour is scheduled for this Saturday, June 16, starting 12:00, and the meeting point is Sfantul Gheorghe Church.

The bus line 508 runs every 15-20 minutes to Mogosoaia, starting from 1 Mai subway station (Piata Chibrit) in Bucharest.

