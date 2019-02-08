France, Germany consider backing Romanian for European Chief Prosecutor

Bundestag’s Chairman of the European Affairs Committee Gunther Krichbaum said on Thursday, February 7 in Bucharest that France and Germany, although having their own candidates for the European Prosecutor’s Office, could reach a compromise to support the former head of Romanian National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Laura Codruţa Kovesi.

“Ms Kovesi’s competencies are undoubtedly true, she is practically predestined for this position and I could imagine, for example, that Germany and France could reach a compromise and find a mutually agreed solution in favour of the Romanian candidate,” he was quoted as saying, local G4media.ro reported.

“I also made a request to the Romanian justice minister to support the Romanian candidate because she is a candidate who has a chance to reach a high European position and she would practically be challenged by her own people,” Krichbaum said on Thursday in a press conference in Bucharest.

The statements sounded somehow ironic, as Romania’s justice minister Tudorel Toader has already vowed to do everything in his power to block his own country’s lauded candidate for the new role of EU public prosecutor. Toader and the ruling coalition have managed last year to dismiss Kovesi from DNA’s helm, despite public support, proven performances and formal endorsement from President Klaus Iohannis.

