Four Romanians face jail time in Italy due to a Romanian Christmas tradition

Four Romanians and an Italian are being investigated in Italy after slaughtering a pig in their backyard – a long-lasting Christmas tradition in Romania.

The neighbors alarmed by the strong noises coming from the Romanians’ house decided to call the police, local News.ro reported, quoting Ilmessaggero.it. The pig was already slaughtered when the Police arrived. The five men are now being investigated for failing to comply with the hygiene, sanitary and safety standards that need to be respected in Italy when sacrificing an animal, as well as for killing the animal in a bloody and painful way.

The four Romanians and the Italian were indicted for the illegal slaughter of an animal and mistreatment of animals. They face jail time between six months and one year and a fine of EUR 150,000.

Pig slaughtering is one of the oldest Christmas traditions in Romania. The Romanian families who still keep the tradition usually slaughter the pig on December 20, the Ignat Day, in their backyards. Pork is the main meat Romanians eat on Christmas, as it used in many dishes and Christmas products, such as different types of sausages, piftie (a dish in which the meat and other ingredients are put together in a gelatin), steaks, or even soup. Read more about Romanian Christmas traditions here.

