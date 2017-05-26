Founder of Romanian healthcare network plans campus for seniors

Wargha Enayati, the fonder of healthcare network Regina Maria, plans to invest EUR 40 million to open a medical campus for seniors within the next two years, Wall-street.ro reported.

The campus is set to be the largest such one in the country dedicated to senior citizens. It will stand on a 30,000 sqm surface and will provide all the medical specialties targeting seniors, besides accommodation.

Enayati called the campus “a small city for seniors” as it will encompass all the needed medical centers, luxury apartments, a nursing home, a hospital and all the annexes, according to Wall-street.ro.

According to previous reports by Ziarul Financiar, the project will have 70 luxury apartments, 70 places for those who need social assistance of various degrees and 70 places in the recovery hospital. The price for a luxury apartment will amount to minimum EUR 1,500 per month.

Physician Wargha Enayati, a cardiology specialist, is the founder and former owner of the private health care operator Regina Maria, with a network of 31 units in Bucharest and in the country in 2015. Enayati, who started studying medicine in Germany and graduated from the Cluj Medical School, sold his minority stake in Regina Maria in 2015.

The foundation Regina Maria Social Clinics Foundations, whose president Enayati is, opened this February a social entrepreneurship coffee shop in Bucharest.

