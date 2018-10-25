12 °C
Romanian developer starts EUR 25 mln office project next to Telephone Palace

Romania Insider
Real estate developer Forte Partners, one of the most dynamic investors in the office sector in Bucharest, will invest EUR 25 million in a new office building in downtown Bucharest.

The project will be developed on a 1,700 sqm land plot located next to the Telephone Palace, on Matei Milo Street, local Economica.net reported. Forte Partners bought the plot last year from Telekom Romania. The building will have a leasable area of 8,400 sqm.

Founded in 2014, Forte Partners has developed, so far, a portfolio of office and residential properties worth EUR 300 million. This year, the company signed its biggest transaction, the sale of The Bridge office project to Dedeman for an estimated EUR 200 million.

