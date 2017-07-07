Forte Partners builds EUR 37 mln apartments in Northern Bucharest

Local real estate developer Forte Partners will invest EUR 37 million in the Aviatiei Park residential project, its fourth so far.

The compound in Northern Bucharest will feature 352 apartments in four buildings.

Construction for the first two blocks will start this summer, and should end in a year and a half, delivering 176 studios and apartments. Six more months later, the last 176 apartments are also scheduled for delivery. The buildings will cover 3,700 sqm out of the 15,000-sqm plot while the remaining land will be used for alleys, access roads and green spaces.

The company, so far mostly known for its office developments, also has three boutique residential projects under development via its Forte Partners Residential Projects arm. One of them is fully sold, with the other two in different stages, said Geo Margescu, founder and CEO of Forte Partners, via a press release.

