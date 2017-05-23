Former Romanian officer convicted to eight years in jail for leaking case data

A former judicial police officer working for the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) was sentenced to eight years in jail for leaking classified information from a corruption file involving the construction company Tel Drum, reports local Hotnews.ro.

According to the prosecutors who investigated him, the officer photographed an informative note submitted by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and sent the information to a former state secretary in the Transport Ministry. The officer also warned the state secretary not to go to a meeting with a local businessman because DNA was monitoring that meeting and wanted to catch him red-handed while taking a bribe.

The state secretary was also sentenced to six years in jail for influence peddling.

