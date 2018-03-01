Former Romanian MEP convicted for bribery released on parole

Romanian politician Adrian Severin, a former member of the European Parliament, was released from jail on parole after he served one year and three months of a four-year jail sentence for bribery and influence peddling. The Bucharest Court’s decision is final.

Severin was sentenced to jail in November 2016 in a corruption case which started after a staging operation organized by two journalists from Sunday Times.

The journalists posed as lobbyists and promised to pay Severin EUR 100,000 per year for promoting amendments in the European Parliament’s specialty committees. A Slovenian and an Austrian MEP also accepted the journalists’ proposal at that time.

