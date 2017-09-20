Former Romanian intelligence officer indicates people of “parallel state”

Former intelligence officer Daniel Dragomir presented yesterday to a Parliament committee a list of 65 people who should be heard “for understanding the parallel state”.

The list includes active and retired intelligence officers, politicians, as well as business people and journalists. “We’ve talked about the corridors in justice and issues of national security,” Dragomir said.

The Parliament’s committee for the control of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) heard Dragomir on Tuesday, September 19, after Dragomir said that the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA)’s indictments are actually drafted by SRI employees. DNA employees only sign the indictments and send them to court, according to the former officer.

Dragomir was sent to court on corruption charges. Several politicians investigated for corruption in recent years have been claiming that SRI has been illegally helping DNA conduct its investigations. They say that SRI and DNA make a “parallel state” or a so-called “system” that has been trying to control the state’s official power structures.

