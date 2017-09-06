Former farm of the Romanian Communist Party opens to tourists

Tourists can now sleep at the former farm of the Romanian Communist Party in Timisoara, in Western Romania, reports local Digi24.

The University of Agricultural Sciences in Timisoara is now managing the farm. Several types of products were being manufactured there during Communism, such as bread and processed meat products.

The University has revamped the farm’s former office building, turning it into a hostel where tourists can rent a room with RON 100 (EUR 21) per night. They can also take a walk through the garden, just like late Communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu did 30 years ago.

“We have 7 rooms, 14 single or double beds. The rooms are fully equipped, we are trying to bring them to a three-star level,” said Sorin Stanciu, the rector of the University of Agricultural Sciences in the city.

The modernization project required an investment of EUR 50,000. The money came from the University’s budget.

Irina Marica, irina[email protected]