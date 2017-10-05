18.5 °C
Former meat trader to lead Romania’s Mineral Resources Agency

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose appointed Gigi Dragomir as president of Romania’s National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM), a key institution that manages the country’s gas and oil resources.

Dragomir, 50, is currently an inspector within Romania’s Tax Agency (ANAF). He applied for several positions within ANAF and took part in competitions in the last years, but didn’t get high enough scores, according to Hotnews.ro.

He also worked for Dunaris Est, a company trading meat, and other food distributors. Dragomir has no experience in the mineral resources sector.

ANRM is subordinated to the Government’s General Secretariat, headed by Mihai Busuioc, a loyal to the PSD leader Liviu Dragnea.

