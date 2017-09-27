Former Kaufland manager could introduce new retailer in Romania

Former Kaufland manager Adrian Viman could return to Romania to help the German retailer Aldi enter the local market, according to sources in the market cited by Ziarul Financiar.

Aldi has 10,000 stores worldwide and an annual turnover of EUR 50 billion.

Viman joined Kaufland Romania in August 2006 as national sales director. Ten months later he took over as general manager and stayed in office until the spring of 2015. During his term, Kaufland Romania recorded a significant growth, becoming the local retail market leader, with a turnover of over EUR 2 billion last year.

Adrian Viman had also worked for Lidl Romania for a short time. He helped the retailer buy several plots on the local market.

After leaving Romania, Viman took over as manager of Kaufland Germany. He stayed in office for less than two years.

