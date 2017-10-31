Former head of GEFCO Romania to lead FM Logistic

Christophe de Korver, who led the logistics and transport firm GEFCO Romania between 2009 and 2015, took over as general manager of FM Logistic Romania in August, according to his Linkedin account.

The company’s representatives have confirmed the information, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

FM Logistic is one of the largest companies in the logistics and transport sector, with a turnover of EUR 25 million in the fiscal year that ended on March 31. Christophe de Korver replaced Catalin Olteanu, who led FM Logistic from March 2010.

The company needs to finalize this year the construction of the 20,000 sqm Dragomiresti deposit, an investment of EUR 20 million. FM Logistic also operates warehouses in Petresti, Dambovita county, and Dudesti, Timis county.

