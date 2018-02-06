Former GM of Romania’s electricity producer Nuclearelectrica prosecuted for bribery

Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) has started prosecuting Pompiliu Budulan, a former general manager of electricity producer Nuclearelectrica, on bribery charges.

Budulan was placed under judicial control for a period of 60 days.

According to the prosecutors, the former Nuclearelectrica GM asked two software providers to pay him 10% of the value of the contracts they had with the energy producer. Between 2009 and 2010 he allegedly received EUR 2.8 billion from these two firms.

Part of the money went to the political party who was in power at that time, namely the former Democrat Liberal Party (PDL).

[email protected]