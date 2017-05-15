19.5 °C
Former French ambassador to Bucharest appointed diplomatic adviser to president Emmanuel Macron

by Ro Insider
Philippe Etienne, the ambassador of France to Bucharest between 2002 and 2005, has been appointed a diplomatic adviser to French president Emmanuel Macron, Rfi.ro reports. Etienne is currently France’s ambassador to Berlin.

The appointment to this “top foreign policy adviser” job signals Macron’s “pro-EU stance and the importance of Franco-German relations,” according to a DW.com analysis.

“This is very good news. Philippe is an authority on EU affairs and a promoter of Franco-German friendship,” Martin Selmayr, the head of cabinet for European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, said on Twitter, quoted by DW.com

The 61 year old career diplomat Etienne has served in Belgrade (1981-1983), Bonn (1985-1987), Brussels (at the Permanent Representation to the European Union between 1988-1991 and 1997-2002), Moscow (Councilor for Co-operation and Cultural Action between 1991-1994). He also worked in the Foreign Affairs Ministry in the cabinet of Alain Juppé between 1995 and 1997 and in that of Nicolas Sarkozy between 2007 and 2009. He was a permanent representative of France to the European Union between 2009 and 2014.

(Photo source: Philippe Etienne on Twitter @Ph_Etienne)

