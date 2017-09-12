Foreign tourists spend more in Romania than Greece

A foreign tourist spends on average USD 766 while on holiday in Romania, more than on a holiday in Croatia or Greece, according to the World Economic Forum – The Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2017, reports Ziarul Financiar.

Romania welcomed 2.2 million foreign tourists last year, who spent USD 1.7 billion.

Based on the number of tourists, Romania ranks last among the EU countries. It had fewer tourists from Poland or the Czech Republic.

Greece, for example, had 23.6 million tourists in 2016.

