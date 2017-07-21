Foreign students come to Bucharest to learn Romanian

More than 30 foreign students will attend the Bucharest University’s summer courses of Romanian language, culture and civilization organized between July 24 and August 6, the university announced.

The foreign students will come from 18 countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, South Korea, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Lithuania, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Spain, United States, and Venezuela.

For two weeks, the participants will attend a series of intensive Romanian language courses, designed from a communication perspective, and workshops and conferences on Romanian culture and civilization. They will also visit museums or participate in cultural events.

At the end of these courses, the students can opt for a Romanian language certification exam, in accordance with the European Language Passport standards.

This year’s edition of the Bucharest University’s summer school will be dedicated to commemorating the personality of the Romanian historian and author Mircea Eliade, who was born 110 years ago, in March 1907. The events prepared for this year’s summer school will represent an initiatory journey at the end of which the participants will be able to explain numerous myths, legends and symbols they will learn about while in Romania.

Initiated in the 1960s in the Sinaia mountain resort, under the spiritual patronage of the great Romanian linguist Alexandru Rosetti and led by professor Boris Cazacu, these summer courses represent the oldest initiative of a Romanian university to promote Romanian language and culture in the world. Over 5,200 students attended the Bucharest University’s summer school in almost six decades.

Irina Marica, [email protected]