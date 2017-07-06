24 °C
Foreign investors, worried about hectic fiscal changes plan in Romania

by Romania Insider
The Romanian Government’s planned fiscal changes within six months have triggered panic among both local and multinational companies, said the Foreign Investors Council (FIC).

The council, which gathers some of the biggest companies in Romania, has expressed their worry over the profound changes the new Governing program plans to bring about in Romania.

Big changes, announced all of the sudden, and without sufficient details, can destabilize the economy and weaken trust for existing or potential investors, irrespective of their origin, said the FIC.

The organization recently said Romania has the potential to become the tenth largest economy in the European Union in the next two decades.

Romania’s Government could drop some of the announced fiscal changes

