Foreign Investors Council elects new board president in Romania

The Foreign Investors Council (FIC), one of the most important business associations in Romania, elected Franz Weiler as President of its Board of Directors for a one-year mandate. Weiler is the CEO of Uniqa Asigurări and, during his past mandate in the Board, he co-chaired FIC’s task force on Financial Services.

He is replacing outgoing FIC President, Eric Stab, Chairman and CEO of ENGIE Romania, who served for two mandates, between 2015 and 2017, and who will continue on the FIC Board as Vice-President. Mihai Bogza, the chairman of Bancpost, will also continue as vice-president and Deloitte’s Farrukh Khan as treasurer.

In the last two years, FIC has focused on two important projects. One of them is Va Urma (www.vaurma.ro), through which the FIC community came to the conclusion that Romania can become one of the 10 largest economies in the EU by 2036 if it makes serious investments in infrastructure, human capital and public and private efficiency. The other one is the recently published report on the impact of foreign direct investments in Romania.

“We believe that FDI had a substantial contribution to Romania’s development and will continue to be a vital source of sustainable economic growth in the years to come. We have set out to talk openly and publicly about FDI in Romania, based on solid data and research,” said former FIC President Eric Stab.

FIC will continue to work on Va Urma and on further researching the impact of FDI in Romania. “We are also gearing up to start a dialogue with the public and with policy makers on the 11th edition of the FIC White Book, which was prepared with the support of more than 120 specialists from FIC members. The White Book is a comprehensive document that we publish every two years, outlining the recommendations of all FIC members in key areas of the Romanian economy which we believe will promote long-run and sustainable economic growth,” said new FIC President Franz Weiler.

The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) has 130 members companies who employ approximately 180.000 people and have a total turnover of more than RON 180 billion (EUR 39 bln) annually.

