Romania’s foreign exchange reserves, down by EUR 1.36 bln in June

Romania’s foreign exchange reserves went down by EUR 1.36 billion, or 4.1% in June, to EUR 31.77 billion, Romania’s National Bank (BNR) announced on Monday, July 2.

Almost EUR 2.5 billion worth of inflows were recorded in June, representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the Finance Ministry’s accounts (including the net amount of USD 950 million resulting from the issuance and the partial early redemption of some USD-denominated Eurobonds) and others.

The outflows, however, totaled EUR 3.85 billion, representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt (including the repayment of the principal and interest payments on the Finance Ministry’s EUR-denominated bond issue totaling EUR 1.6 billion) and others.

The gold reserve remained unchanged at 103.7 tons, with a value of EUR 3.58 billion at the end of June. The total international reserves thus stood at EUR 35.35 billion, down from 36.84 billion at the end of May.

[email protected]