Foreign direct investments, up 17.7% in Romania in first ten months

Foreign direct investments in Romania amounted to over EUR 4 billion in the first ten months of this year, up 17.7% over the same period last year, according to data Romania’s National Bank released yesterday.

The equity investments, including the reinvested profits, totaled EUR 3.4 billion at the end of October, while the intra-group loans reached a net value of EUR 659 million.

The number of newly-established firms with foreign capital rose by 10.7% in the first ten months of this year, reaching 4,895 units. These companies had a total share capital of over USD 35.9 million (EUR 30.3 million), up 8.9% compared to the first ten months of 2016.

In 2016, Romania recorded its worst year in the last 18 years for the number of newly-established firms with foreign capital. Little over 5,300 such firms were set up last year, down from around 5,800 in 2015. The peak was recorded in 2007, with over 15,000 new firms with foreign capital.

