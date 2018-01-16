4.5 °C
Foreign investments go up 20% in Romania in the first 11 months of 2017

The foreign direct investments in Romania reached EUR 4.38 billion in the first 11 months of 2017, up by almost 20% compared to the same period of 2016, according to Romania’s National Bank (BNR) data.

Equity investments, including reinvested profits, totaled EUR 3.5 billion while intercompany lending recorded a net value of EUR 875 million.

In November, the foreign direct investments amounted to EUR 243 million, down from EUR 454 million in October and EUR 808 million in September.

