Foreign investments go up 20% in Romania in the first 11 months of 2017

The foreign direct investments in Romania reached EUR 4.38 billion in the first 11 months of 2017, up by almost 20% compared to the same period of 2016, according to Romania’s National Bank (BNR) data.
Equity investments, including reinvested profits, totaled EUR 3.5 billion while intercompany lending recorded a net value of EUR 875 million.
In November, the foreign direct investments amounted to EUR 243 million, down from EUR 454 million in October and EUR 808 million in September.
Facebook Comments