Foreign direct investment in Romania, down by 6% in first nine months

Foreign direct investment in Romania totaled EUR 3.52 billion in the first nine months of this year, down by 5.7% compared to the same period of 2017, according to the central bank’s data.

Equity investments, including reinvested net profits, amounted to EUR 3.15 billion and intercompany lending recorded a net value of EUR 365 million.

Romania’s current account deficit widened by 38%, to EUR 6.62 billion, mainly due to higher trade deficit.

Romania’s total external debt increased by EUR 634 million in the first nine months, reaching almost EUR 98 billion at the end of September 2018. The short-term external debt increased by EUR 1 billion to EUR 29.87 bln and the long-term debt was down some EUR 400 million, to EUR 68.13 bln.

