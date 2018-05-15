Foreign direct investment, up 21% in Romania in the first quarter

Romania drew foreign direct investment (FDI) worth EUR 1.38 billion in the first quarter of this year, up by 21% compared to the same period of last year, according to Romania’s National Bank (BNR).

Equity investment, including reinvested net profits, totaled EUR 1.6 billion, while intra-group loans had a negative net value of EUR 228 million.

The number of new companies with foreign capital set up in the first quarter was 1.371, slightly lower than in the same period of 2017, according to data from the Trade Registry’s Office (ONRC). However, the foreign capital invested in these companies was 9% higher, at over USD 14.4 million.

