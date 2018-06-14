Foreign direct investment in Romania, up by a quarter in the first four months

Foreign direct investment in Romania went up by 24.6% in the first four months of 2018 compared to the same period of 2017, reaching EUR 1.49 billion.

The foreign direct investment only increased by EUR 115 million in April, from EUR 1.38 billion at the end of March.

Equity investment, including estimated reinvested net profits, amounted to EUR 1.95 billion in the first four months, while intercompany lending recorded a negative net value of EUR 452 million, according to data released by Romania’s National Bank (BNR).

