Foreign companies involved in Euro 2020 in Bucharest won’t pay income tax

by Romania Insider
The Romanian Parliament decided on Wednesday, May 23, that foreign companies and institutions that will be involved in organizing the Euro 2020 football championship matches in Bucharest won’t pay income tax.

Moreover, publicity related to the tournament won’t be taxed either, local Profit.ro reported.

UEFA asked for these fiscal facilities and the Romanian authorities have promised to adopt them in due time.

The Euro 2020 football championship will take place in 12 European cities, including Bucharest. The National Arena will host three group-stage matches and one in the last 16 phase of the competition.

Govt. expects foreign tourists to spend EUR 100 mln during Euro 2020 matches in Bucharest

