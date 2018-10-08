Foreign citizens get heavy sentences for bringing 2.5 tons of cocaine to Romania

Six foreign citizens were sentenced to jail in Romania for their involvement in the biggest drug shipment discovered in the country.

In 2016, the six men brought 2.5 tons of cocaine to Romania, through the Constanta port, disguised as a banana shipment from Colombia. They were planning to move the drugs to Western Europe.

The Romanian police busted them on June 29, 2016, while they were processing the drugs in a warehouse in the seaside resort of Eforie Sud. The market value of the shipment was then estimated at EUR 625 million.

The six members of the network, which included a Moroccan, a Columbian and four Lithuanians, received jail sentences between 18.5 and 19.5 years, local Digi24 reported. The court’s decision is final.

