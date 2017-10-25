130 foreign bloggers to share their experiences in Romania

A total of 130 foreign bloggers from around the world have come to Romania to discover the country and share the experiences they have here with their friends and fans on social websites.

The trip was organized by a local NGO that wants to bring more tourists to Romania, reports local Digi24.

The bloggers spent only a few days in Bucharest. Their next stop was Moldova, a region in Eastern Romania known for its beautiful monasteries. The bloggers’ itinerary also includes a trip by mocanita, an old steam train currently used for tourism.

They will also go to Transylvania, where they will visit the famous medieval city of Sighisoara (opening photo) and see local weddings.

The number of Romanian and foreign tourists who checked into local hotels and guesthouses increased by 11.2% in the first eight months of this year compared to the same period last year, reaching 8.3 million, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

How much do foreign tourists spend in Romania?

Irina Marica, [email protected]