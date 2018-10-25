Ford invests USD 1 mln in Resource and Engagement Center in Craiova

U.S. carmaker Ford opened at Craiova, in Southern Romania, its first Resource and Engagement Center in Europe.

The company, which has a car plant in the city, said it would invest USD 1 million in this center in the next four years.

The investment comes from Ford Motor Company Fund and its international partner GlobalGiving. Locally, the groups cooperate with the Association for Education SV Oltenia, a local non-profit that aims to train the young people in the region, and with the Craiova City Hall, which has offered a building for the opening of this center.

The USD 100,000 renovation was covered by Ford motor Company Fund and GlobalGiving.

The center has also selected three local community projects that will get up to USD 50,000 worth of financing for the first year of development, after which they should become self-sustainable.

Ford has similar Resource and Engagement Centers in Detroit (U.S.) and South Africa.

(photo source: Ford)