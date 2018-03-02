Ford brings British manager to run car factory in Romania

Ian Pearson, the current manager of Ford’s factory in Bridgend, in the UK, will return to Romania to take over as general manager of the US carmaker’s factory in Craiova. He replaces John Oldham, who will be promoted to manager of Ford’s transport and logistics operations in Europe, starting April 2.

Oldham has run the Ford factory in Craiova in the last four years and was in charge with launching the production of the new Ford EcoSport SUV in Romania. Ian Pearson managed the Ford engine factory in Craiova between 2011 and 2014, his most important project was to prepare the production of the Ford 1.0 EcoBoost engine here.

The group also changed the manager of its engine factory in Craiova starting March 1. Josephine Payne replaced Jaime Ortiz-Canavate, who will be named Ford Europe’s engine production manager starting September 1.

