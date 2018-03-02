-6 °C
Bucharest
Mar 02, 11:47

Ford brings British manager to run car factory in Romania

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Ian Pearson, the current manager of Ford’s factory in Bridgend, in the UK, will return to Romania to take over as general manager of the US carmaker’s factory in Craiova. He replaces John Oldham, who will be promoted to manager of Ford’s transport and logistics operations in Europe, starting April 2.

Oldham has run the Ford factory in Craiova in the last four years and was in charge with launching the production of the new Ford EcoSport SUV in Romania. Ian Pearson managed the Ford engine factory in Craiova between 2011 and 2014, his most important project was to prepare the production of the Ford 1.0 EcoBoost engine here.

The group also changed the manager of its engine factory in Craiova starting March 1. Josephine Payne replaced Jaime Ortiz-Canavate, who will be named Ford Europe’s engine production manager starting September 1.

Ford hires close to 1,000 employees at Romanian plant for new EcoSport model

Ford sends first two trains with SUVs made in Romania to clients in Germany, UK

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list