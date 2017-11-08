The National Investment Company completed the work at the football stadium in Craiova, Dolj county, which cost around RON 240 million (EUR 52 million).

The reception of the stadium was completed on Tuesday, November 7, when the National Investment Company handed the project over to the beneficiary, namely the Craiova City Hall.

The new arena, which has a capacity of almost 31,000 seats, will host the first football match this Friday.

The stadium has facilities for the athletes, such as changing rooms, training rooms, and a medical room, as well as areas for the press, and for the administration. The complex also includes an accommodation area with rooms and recreational facilities for the athletes, and parking spaces.

The stadium has been designed to host UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and Romanian Football Federation – League I matches, but it can also be used for other types of sports such as rugby or hockey. The complex can also host concerts, fairs, exhibitions, and cultural and social events.

The work at the new stadium started in September 2015.

