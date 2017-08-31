Romanian investment fund wants to sell stake in local salt producer

Investment fund Fondul Proprietatea wants to sell its 49% stake in the National Salt Company Salrom, the only salt producer in Romania.

The fund employed lender Unicredit to analyze the sale options, said Johan Meyer, Fondul Proprietatea co-CEO, reports Reuters.

Two weeks ago, the fund announced that it would sell its stake in the energy group Enel Romania and the natural gas group Engie Romania.

Salrom is one of the top ten salt producers in Europe. It is controlled by the Economy Ministry, which owns a 51% stake in the company, with the rest being owned by Fondul Proprietatea.

Salrom recorded a turnover of RON 297.1 million (EUR 64.6 million) last year, down 1.5% year-on-year. The drop in salt sales on foreign markets triggered the decrease. The company aims to reach a turnover of RON 325.79 million (EUR 70.9 million) this year.

