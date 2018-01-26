Liberal MP says Romania may take new large loan

Romanian MP Florin Citu, a vice president of the National Liberal Party (PNL) – the biggest opposition force in Romania, says Romania has entered a crisis and the Finance Ministry is preparing to negotiate “the second-biggest loan” in the country’s history.

“Our strategic partners have reached a verdict: Romania is in crisis. A crisis that will reach its alert level mid-year. The Romanian crisis (as it is called in Davos) has three dimensions: the political and institutional crisis, the profound economic crisis generated by economic imbalances that are visible and easy to anticipate and the Romanian society’s moral crisis,” Citu wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He added that Romania’s partners are worried both about their economic interests and about the geostrategic risks and the rule of law.

Citu accused the ruling party PSD of generating a profound communication and credibility crisis in the eyes of Romania’s Western partners by changing two governments in just 12 months and their attack on the justice laws. He points out to Romania’s absence from the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Bulgaria and most other countries in the region have representatives.

Florin Citu is an economist who used to work for ING Bank, one of the top local banks.

(photo source: Florin Citu on Facebook)