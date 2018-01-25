Romania’s health minister saves suffocating passenger in-flight

Romania’s health minister Florian Bodog performed resuscitation maneuvers on a man who was suffocating during a flight from Oradea to Bucharest, on Wednesday evening.

“I intervened on a patient who was seated behind me in the plane, who started to suffocate and become cyanotic. I pulled him out of his seat with the help of another passenger and perform resuscitation maneuvers on him, I freed his airways, which were full of secretions,” Florian Bodog told Agerpres.

The man recovered and the plane continued its flight to Bucharest, where an ambulance waited for the patient at the airport. However, he refused to go to the hospital. Bodog advised the man to go see a neurologist as he suspected an epilepsy crisis.

Florian Bodog, 46, is a plastic surgeon. He was elected senator in 2012 and appointed health minister in early 2017.

[email protected]