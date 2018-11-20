Florence + The Machine, 30 Seconds to Mars headline 2019 Electric Castle festival in Romania

Next year’s edition of the Electric Castle festival will bring to Romania the English Indie rock band Florence + The Machine, US rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars and UK rock band Bring Me The Horizon, among other artists.

The festival takes place between July 17 and July 21, at the Bonțida domain, close to Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania.

Other names in the program of next year’s festival are Metric, Boys Noize, The Vaccines, Chinese Man, While She Sleeps, Tommy Cash, Sofi Tukker, Kronos Quartet, Mono, Viagra Boys, Lemaitre and Handsome Furs. The lineup is listed here.

Until December 20, passes for the festival can be purchased for RON 399 (EUR 86) from the event’s website. Passes including camping access sell for RON 499 (EUR 108).

(Photo: Brendenmendez/ Wikipedia)

