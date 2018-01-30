Flex Romania leases 1,200 sqm of offices in Openville Timisoara

Flex Romania, the local subsidiary of Singapore-based technology, equipment designing and manufacturing group Flex, has leased 1,200 sqm of office space in the new United Business Center 1 (UBC 1) building of the Openville mixed-use project in Timisoara.

The office building has a total leasable area of 13,000 sqm and was completed at the beginning of December 2017 near Iulius Mall Timisoara.

Flex Romania is present in Timisoara since 1998 and has a local team of more than 4,000 employees. Some 130 persons engaging on worldwide projects shall carry out their activities in the company’s new offices within the UBC 1.

The Openville project is developed by local group Iulius, owned by Iulian Dascalu, and Atterbury Europe, adding up to an estimated investment of more than EUR 220 million. It is one of the biggest mixed-use real estate projects in Romania.

