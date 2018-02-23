1 °C
Almost 7 in 10 five-star hotel clients in Romania are foreigners

by Romania Insider
Some 690,000 visitors checked into five-star hotels in Romania last year, 475,000 of whom were foreigners, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Thus, foreign tourists represented 68% of the total number of clients for five-star hotels, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The number of foreigners who checked into top-level hotels was 7.5% higher in 2017 versus 2016 while the number of Romanians who chose to stay in five-star hotels went up by 5.8%.

A total of 2.75 million foreign tourists checked into local hotels and guest houses in 2017, 64% of whom preferred five- and four-star units.

