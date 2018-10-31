photoLocal producer launches first Romanian-made tractor in ten years

The IRUM Reghin factory launched on Tuesday, October 30, the TAGRO tractor, the first Romanian-made tractor after ten years. The project required an investment of over EUR 6 million.

The tractor was designed and created by a local research and development center for agriculture equipment in Reghin, which functions within the IRUM Reghin factory, with an estimated investment of EUR 2.65 million. About 50 Romanian engineers worked on this project. The actual production phase also required a EUR 4 million investment, provided by the Maviprod group, which controls the IRUM factory, local Mediafax reported.

The tractor is addressed to small and medium farms and will be sold both on the local market and to export. Its features include radio control and air conditioning.

Serial production will start next year, with an estimated output of 200 units in the first year, 300 in 2020 and 500 in 2021.

IRUM is part of Maviprod group, owned by the local Oltean family. The group had a turnover of EUR 40 million in 2017.

(photos: Facebook / IRUM)