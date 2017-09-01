Two local companies launch the first performance marketing group in Romania

Local companies MoLoSo Agency and Sinaps Marketing have founded Upgrade Group, the first performance marketing group in Romania.

Upgrade Group will manage annual promotional budgets of over EUR 8.5 million, in Google AdWords and Facebook Ads campaigns, for more than 300 companies present in Romania, reads a press release from the two companies.

The initial investment in the new performance marketing group amounted to EUR 200,000. Upgrade Group will have offices in Bucharest and Iasi, offering online marketing services to companies seeking top integrated services.

“The role of the Upgrade Group is to increase the quality and diversity of the services we offer as an agency to our current and future customers,” said Catalin Macovei, managing partner MoLoSo Agency.

The two companies also announced that they intend to develop a PPC (Pay Per Click) specialists training center in Romania.

“There is a need for many more qualified people in a market with such high growth as Romania’s,” said Daniel Slavenie, managing partner MoLoSo Agency.

“The courses will be organized as an internship where people will interact directly with business owners, with all courses having applicability,” added George Raschitor, general manager Sinaps Marketing.

MoLoSo Agency and Sinaps Marketing are Premier Google partners, having a cumulative experience across multiple industries such as e-commerce, pharma, car, travel, hotel, financial, software (IT), industrial production, and real estate.

Catalin Macovei founded MoLoSo Agency in 2013. Two years later, Daniel Slavenie joined the company as managing partner. Last year, the firm registered a turnover of EUR 300,000.

Sinaps Marketing is headquartered in Iasi, Moldova region, and was founded in 2013 by three associates, George Raschitor, Remus Corcaci and Mihai Iliescu. From 2016 until today, the company has managed budgets of over EUR 3.5 million for customers in various industries.

