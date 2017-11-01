Romania to approve acquisition of first Patriot missile system

The Romanian Government should approve today the draft law on acquiring the first Patriot missile system from the US, defense minister Mihai Fifor said in an interview with local Europa FM. The project will be sent to the Parliament in the next two weeks.

The Government will spend USD 764 million for this acquisition by the end of this year, Fifor added. The US part has already signed the acceptance letter.

The Patriot missile system acquisition is part of Romania’s plan to modernize its anti-aircraft defense over the next ten years. The entire Patriot system will cost Romania about USD 4 billion.

The Defense Ministry will also pay an installment of 30% this year for the first four helicopters produced at Ghimbav by the Romanian-French consortium IAR-Airbus, Fifor said. In addition, the Romanian Army will acquire 45 helicopters from the US producer Bell Helicopters, according to the minister.

In the following months, the Army will also pay for the first 30 armored carriers produced by the US manufacturer General Dynamics.

